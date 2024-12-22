Summarize Simplifying... In short After being dropped from Australia's Test side, Nathan McSweeney bounced back with a stellar performance in the Big Bash League (BBL), scoring an unbeaten 78 off 49 balls to lead Brisbane Heat to victory.

Despite his Test struggles, McSweeney's T20 stats are impressive, with 506 runs from 19 matches at a strike rate of 118.22.

McSweeney scored a fine fifty for Heat in BBL (Image Source: X/@BBL)

Australia's Nathan McSweeney slams 78* in BBL after Test omission

By Rajdeep Saha 05:46 pm Dec 22, 202405:46 pm

What's the story 25-year-old cricketer Nathan McSweeney made a stunning comeback in the Big Bash League (BBL) after being dropped from Australia's Test squad for the remaining two matches of the ongoing 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. He put on a show for Brisbane Heat against Adelaide Strikers, scoring a quick-fire half-century. Despite losing their openers early and being reduced to 19/2, Brisbane Heat beat Adelaide Strikers, who scored 174/6 in 20 overs. Heat won a thrilling match by three wickets.

Match-winning performance

McSweeney's unbeaten knock steers Brisbane Heat to victory

McSweeney's unbeaten 78 off just 49 balls, was key to Brisbane Heat's win. He smashed 10 fours and two sixes. He added a crucial 66-run partnership off just 39 deliveries with Matt Renshaw, who scored a brisk 54 off 27 balls. McSweeney also displayed his batting skills by hitting four consecutive fours in Henry Thornton's over. The performance proved pivotal as the match ended in a nail-biting finish. Heat won off the final delivery of their innings, needing 1 run.

Career challenges

McSweeney's Test journey and future aspirations

McSweeney's brilliant BBL show comes just days after he was dropped from Australia's Test side against India, a decision that has divided fans and ex-cricketers alike. Despite his poor run as an opener in the Test matches, where he managed just 72 runs in six innings, McSweeney is determined to up his game. Speaking to 7 News, he said missing out on the Boxing Day Test was a tough blow but he is hopeful of a comeback.

Information

A look at his T20 stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter owns 506 runs in T20 cricket from 19 matches at 31.62. He slammed his 3rd fifty. He owns a strike rate of 118.22. All of his runs in T20s have come in the BBL.

