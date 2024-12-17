Summarize Simplifying... In short The 3rd Test in Brisbane between India and Australia is likely to end in a draw due to rain interruptions and India's strong performance on Day 4.

Earlier, Australia had gained momentum with a 241-run stand between Steve Smith and Travis Head, but a mini-collapse triggered by Bumrah shifted the game.

Brisbane Test: Rain threat looms over final day of play

By Parth Dhall 07:36 pm Dec 17, 202407:36 pm

What's the story According to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, there are "high chance of showers" Day 5 of the ongoing Gabba Test between Australia and India. The prediction indicates rain is likely during the morning and afternoon sessions in Brisbane on Wednesday. There is also a possibility of severe thunderstorms, ESPNcricinfo reported. This weather update comes as India fights to avoid a follow-on and possible innings defeat in the ongoing third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The ongoing 3rd Test in Brisbane is headed to a draw as India managed to avoid a follow-on on Day 4. Fifties from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja as well as a final-wicket partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep powered India to 252/9. India now trail by 193 runs. Notably, the match's first day was also marred by rain, allowing only 13 overs to be bowled without any wicket falling.

Australia's strong stand; India's early dismissals

Earlier, a mammoth 241-run stand between Steve Smith and Travis Head turned the momentum toward Australia. Smith made 101 off 190 balls, while Head scored 152 off 160 balls. Jasprit Bumrah broke their stand eventually, triggering a mini-collapse for Australia. On Day 3, Alex Carey scored 70 while Mitchell Starc contributed 18, taking Australia to 445 in 117.1 overs. Bumrah took 6/76.

Rahul's frustration over rain interruptions

KL Rahul had expressed his frustration over rain-induced interruptions during a post-day press conference. He had said, "I think I got more tired running up and down from the dressing room than I did being in the middle." This sentiment reflects the challenges posed by unpredictable weather conditions on the players' performance and game strategy.