Mandhana scored a ton for India in the Perth WODI

Smriti Mandhana becomes first woman with this record

By Parth Dhall 12:30 pm Dec 12, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has scripted history by becoming the first woman to score four ODI hundreds n a calendar year. She achieved the feat during the 3rd WODI against Australia in Perth, where she scored her century off 103 balls. This surpasses the previous record of three tons in a year, jointly held by several players. Notably, India lost the 3rd WODI, eventually being white-washed in the series. Here are the key stats.

Record details

Mandhana slams 105 in Perth

Mandhana's knock had 14 fours and a six as she struck at a remarkable 96.33. The left-handed batter 109-ball 105, though India perished for 215 while chasing 299. In 91 WODIs, Mandhana has raced to 3,812 runs at 44.84. Alongside nine tons, she owns 27 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 WODIs versus Australia, she has 616 runs at 38.50 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).

Information

Mandhana surpasses these veterans

Mandhana recorded her fourth WODI century of the year, after two back-to-back hundreds against South Africa in June and one against New Zealand in October. The previous record holders for most WODI centuries in a year (3) include Meg Lanning (2016), Nat Sciver-Brunt (2023), Sophie Devine (2018), Sidra Amin (2022), Amy Satterthwaite (2016), and Belinda Clark (1997).

Career milestones

Mandhana's overall WODI century count reaches nine

With her ninth WODI century, the 28-year-old Indian star also entered an elite club. She owns the fourth joint-most centuries in WODIs (9). Mandhana is behind Meg Lanning (15), Suzie Bates (13), and Tammy Beaumont (10) on this prestigious list. Mandhana equaled the likes of Nat-Sciver Brunt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Charlotte Edwards in terms of nine centuries in WODIs.