Tennis legend Andre Agassi shared insights on Novak Djokovic's future, emphasizing the importance of trust in his coaching relationship with Andy Murray.

He also praised rising star Carlos Alcaraz, likening his skills to Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, but warned that success isn't guaranteed.

Agassi humorously noted he avoids a trophy competition with his partner, Steffi Graf, by not bringing his awards home.

Agassi spoke about Djokovic and Alcaraz

Andre Agassi predicts Novak Djokovic's future in tennis

What's the story Tennis legend Andre Agassi has given his thoughts on the future of Novak Djokovic's career and the evolution of tennis. Speaking at the TiE Global Summit in Bengaluru, Agassi speculated that Djokovic might "run out of energy more than capability." He also highlighted the emotional challenge Djokovic faces as his contemporaries retire, drawing parallels to his own experience when Pete Sampras retired.

Coaching relationship

Agassi discusses Djokovic's partnership with Murray

Agassi also spoke about Djokovic's partnership with Andy Murray, stressing on trust in a coach-student relationship. He was optimistic about their partnership but said results would show if it works. "In any coach-student relationship you need trust and trust can take time, but it's nice when it starts with believing in somebody because you know that they know your experience," Agassi said.

Rising talent

Agassi praises rising star Carlos Alcaraz

Agassi also praised the skills of rising star Carlos Alcaraz, comparing him to Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic. However, he cautioned that having the best attributes doesn't guarantee replicating their success due to factors like decision-making and injuries. "Alcaraz defends like Novak, has more power and spin like Nadal, hands and finesse like Federer but just because he has the best of all three doesn't mean he can do what they did," Agassi stated.

Personal insights

Agassi reflects on American tennis and personal journey

Agassi noted the disparity in American men's and women's tennis accomplishments, blaming the men's struggle on the era of Federer and Djokovic. On a personal note, Agassi opened up about his life journey and relationship with Steffi Graf. He called Graf "the hardest victory I ever had," reminiscing about their everlasting partnership.

Trophy humor

Agassi shares humorous anecdote about trophies

Agassi jokingly added that he avoided bringing trophies home so that it didn't become a competition with Graf's own trophies. "I don't bring my trophies home because if I bring my trophies home then she brings her trophies home - and that's bad math!" he joked. The light-hearted comment added a fun element to his otherwise serious discussion on the future of tennis and Djokovic's career.