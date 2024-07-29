In short Simplifying... In short In their 60th head-to-head clash, Novak Djokovic dominated Rafael Nadal, marking their first meeting since the 2022 French Open.

Djokovic's victory adds to their intense rivalry, with Djokovic now leading 31-29 in the ATP series.

This match also made them the first pair to face off 60 times in the Open Era, highlighting an 18-year long competition that began in the 2006 French Open.

Novak Djokovic secured his 31st victory over Rafael Nadal (Image source: X/@atptour)

Olympics: Novak Djokovic thumps Rafael Nadal in 60th head-to-head clash

By Parth Dhall 07:07 pm Jul 29, 202407:07 pm

What's the story Top seed Novak Djokovic humbled Spanish ace Rafael Nadal to reach the tennis men's singles third round at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Djokovic claimed a 6-0, 6-4 win at Court Philippe-Chatrier (Roland Garros) in what was a record-extending 60th ATP head-to-head clash between the two. The Serb secured his 31st victory over Nadal. It was their first meeting since the 2022 French Open.

Stats

A look at match stats

Djokovic won a total of 63 points and 23 winners throughout the match. He served five aces compared to Nadal's one. The former won eight backhand and as many forehand winners. He won 30 of his 58 receiving points and converted five of his 12 break points. Nadal (20) had more unforced errors than Nadal (17). The former recorded two double-faults.

Information

First meeting in over two years

As mentioned, Djokovic and Nadal met for the first time since the 2022 French Open quarter-final. The Spaniard won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the late-night thriller. Nadal later claimed his 14th Roland Garros title.

Rivalry

Rivalry: Djokovic 31-29 Nadal

Djokovic was all over Nadal in what was the 60th fixture between the two. The latter now has a slender lead over Nadal (31-29) in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, Nadal leads Djokovic 11-7 in Grand Slam matches. He leads 8-2 at the French Open and 2-1 at the US Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2-1 at Wimbledon.

Numbers

Unique records for the rivalry

As per Opta, Djokovic and Nadal form the first pair of men to clash 60 times in the Open Era. Djokovic and Swiss ace Roger Federer locked horns 50 times. Moreover, Djokovic and Nadal form the third pair to face each other multiple times at the Olympics (tennis men's singles) after Federer-Tomas Berdych and Djokovic-Juan Martin del Potro.

Information

An 18-year gap between first and last matches

It is worth noting that Djokovic and Nadal first met on the ATP Tour as many as 18 years ago, in the 2006 French Open quarter-final. As per Opta, only two other pairs have an 18-year gap between their first and last matches.