Jasmine Paolini secured a 6-2, 6-1 victory in just 58 minutes (Image source: X/@Wimbledon)

Jasmine Paolini becomes first Italian woman to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

By Parth Dhall 11:48 pm Jul 09, 202411:48 pm

What's the story Italian star Jasmine Paolini reached her maiden Wimbledon semi-final after beating Emma Navarro. Paolini stormed past Navarro with a 6-2, 6-1 victory in just 58 minutes in the 2024 women's singles quarter-final. Interestingly, the Italian had not won a match at Wimbledon before the ongoing event. Paolini has become the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals in the Open Era.

A look at match stats

Paolini secured 54 points and 19 winners. Notably, both Paolini and Navarro served a solitary ace. The Italian had a win percentage of 68 and 59 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her six break points. Both the players registered 12 unforced errors in the match. Navarro recorded two double-faults.

Paolini enters record books

As mentioned, Paolini has become the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals in the Open Era. As mentioned, the Italian had recorded her maiden Wimbledon match-win in the ongoing event.

Oldest player with this feat

As per Opta, Paolini is the oldest player to reach their maiden semi-finals in two different Grand Slams during the same season since Betty Stove in 1977. Earlier this year, the former finished as the French Open runner-up.