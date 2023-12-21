A look at Novak Djokovic's milestone matches of 2023

1/7

Sports 3 min read

A look at Novak Djokovic's milestone matches of 2023

By Parth Dhall 03:34 pm Dec 21, 202303:34 pm

Novak Djokovic won his third Roland Garros title in 2023

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic ended what turned out to be a record-breaking 2023 season by winning the ATP Finals. He thumped Jannik Sinner in the final. The 36-year-old, who celebrated his 400th week as the top-ranked ATP player, bagged seven titles in 2023. He was involved in some memorable and historic battles throughout the year. Here are some of Djokovic's milestone matches of 2023.

2/7

Djokovic beat Tsitsipas to win Australian Open

Djokovic sealed an emphatic straight-set win over Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 7-6, 7-6) to win the 2023 Australian Open. With the win, the former equaled Rafael Nadal in terms of Grand Slam titles (22). It was Djokovic's record-extending 10th Australian Open title. The Serb silenced the critics with his win as he was barred from competing in the tournament in 2022.

3/7

Djokovic overcame Ruud to claim third French Open title

Djokovic eventually broke Nadal's record by winning his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open. The former beat Casper Ruud in straight sets (7-6, 6-3, 7-5) to lift his third Roland Garros trophy. Notably, Djokovic defeated Ruud for the fifth successive time on the ATP Tour. Ruud is yet to overcome Djokovic, having lost each match in straight sets.

4/7

Carlos Alcaraz stunned Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Djokovic maintained his dominance until the Wimbledon final where a fired-up Carlos Alcaraz stunned him. The Spaniard won 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Alcaraz ended Djokovic's bid to secure his fifth successive Wimbledon title. He was also vying to win the Calendar Grand Slam. However, Alcaraz's grit and resilience helped him seal a historic title. The match ran for four hours and 42 minutes.

5/7

Djokovic humbled Daniil Medvedev in US Open final

Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title after beating his rival Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final (6-3, 7-6, 6-3). He now has the joint-most Grand Slam titles in tennis history (men or women), equalling Margaret Court (24). The former also became the first player to attain the Triple Career Grand Slam (winning each of the four majors at least three times).

6/7

Djokovic won Paris Masters after beating Dimitrov

Djokovic emerged victorious at the 2023 Paris Masters after beating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) in the final. He claimed his seventh Paris Masters title besides winning a 40th Masters 1000 crown. It was his sixth honor of the 2023 season. After winning the final, Djokovic extended his ATP head-to-head lead over Dimitrov (12-1).

7/7

A historic ATP Finals win

Djokovic won the ATP Finals crown after beating Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in the summit clash. The Serb has now won the year-end championships seven times (in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022, and 2023). He was earlier tied with Roger Federer, who won six honors in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2011. Notably, Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras won five such titles each.