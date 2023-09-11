Incredible stats from Novak Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam title win

Written by Parth Dhall September 11, 2023

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev to win the 2023 US Open

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title after beating his rival Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final. Djokovic beat Medvedev in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 6-3) to secure his fourth US Open trophy. At 36 years and 111 days, Djokovic is now the oldest winner of the US Open (men's singles). Here are the incredible stats.

Oldest US Open title holder

As mentioned, at 36 years and 111 days, Djokovic has become the oldest winner of the men's singles title at the US Open. Djokovic has now won the joint-most Grand Slam titles in tennis history, equalling Margaret Court (24). He also surpassed Serena Williams, who claimed 23 wins. Among men, Djokovic has two more titles than his arch-rival Rafael Nadal (22).

Third major title of 2023; Djokovic surpasses Federer

Djokovic won his third Grand Slam title of 2023, having claimed the Australian Open and French Open honors. As per Opta, the Serbian maestro has won three Grand Slam titles in a single season for the fourth time in his career (also in 2011, 2015, and 2021). Djokovic surpassed Swiss ace Roger Federer, who achieved this feat thrice in his illustrious career.

Oldest US Open final (Open Era)

At 63 years and nine months, the 2023 US Open final between Djokovic (36) and Medvedev (27) was the oldest in the Open Era. Pete Sampras (31) and Andre Agassi (32), who met in the 2002 US Open final, held the previous record.

Most tie-break wins in a year (majors)

Djokovic won the second set in the final through the tie-break (7-5). As per Opta, he recorded the most tie-break wins in men's singles Grand Slam events in a year in the Open Era (17 in 2023). Djokovic overtook John Isner (in 2018) in this regard. Djokovic's tie-break wins in 2023: Australian Open (3), French Open (6), Wimbledon (6), and US Open (2).

Reaching all four Grand Slam finals in 2023

Djokovic reached the finals of all four Grand Slams in 2023. He was stunned by Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling Wimbledon final. The former has qualified for every major final in a season for the third time in his career (2015, 2021, and 2023). He matched the feat of Federer, who did so in 2006, 2007, and 2009.

10 finals at US Open and Australian Open

It is worth noting that Djokovic played his 10th men's singles final at the US Open. He became the first man in the Open Era to qualify for 10 finals at multiple Grand Slam events (also at the Australian Open).

69 Big Titles and 96 ATP Tour honors

By winning the Cincinnati Masters ahead of the US Open, Djokovic extended his ATP Masters 1000 titles record to 39. The 36-year-old now owns 69 'Big Titles', comprising Grand Slams, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Meanwhile, Djokovic has lifted his 96th ATP Tour honor. He is only behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (103).

