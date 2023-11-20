Novak Djokovic wins the 2023 ATP Finals, scripts history: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:49 am Nov 20, 202312:49 am

Novak Djokovic ended the 2023 season strongly by winning the 2023 ATP Finals (Image Source: X/@DjokerNole)

Novak Djokovic ended the 2023 season strongly by winning the 2023 ATP Finals. Djokovic won the season-ending championship of the ATP Tour by thumping Jannik Sinner in straight sets. World number one Djokovic won the match 6-3, 6-3 to win his seventh ATP Finals crown. He has now surpassed Roger Federer for the most number of ATP Finals. We decode the stats.

7th season-ending crown for Djokovic

Djokovic has won the title in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022, and 2023 respectively. He was tied with Federer, who won six honors in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2011 respectively. Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras won five honors each.

71 'Big Titles' and 98 ATP Tour honors for Djokovic

By winning the ATP Finals, Djokovic now owns 71 'Big Titles', comprising Grand Slams, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Recently, Djokovic extended his ATP Masters 1000 title record to 40. The 36-year-old won the 2023 Paris Masters. Meanwhile, Djokovic has lifted his 98th ATP Tour honor. He is only behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

7 honors and a 55-6 win-loss record in 2023

Djokovic started 2023 by clinching the Adelaide International and the Australian Open. He lost in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open respectively before sealing the French Open. He lost the Wimbledon final before winning the Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals.

Djokovic holds a 4-1 record over Sinner

Djokovic has extended his head-to-head tally over Sinner to 4-1. Djokovic started by winning three successive matches against Sinner (ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo in 2021 and successive Wimbledon matches in 2022 and 2023). Sinner beat Djokovic in their group-stage clash (2023 ATP Finals).

Journey in the tourney at 2023 ATP Finals

Djokovic beat Holger Rune 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 in the group stage before losing to Sinner 5-7, 7-6, 6-7. Djokovic dug deep to beat Hubert Hurkacz next (7-6, 4-6, 6-1). In the semis, Djokovic overcame Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2.

Unique records for Djokovic

As per Opta, Djokovic is the second male player in the Open Era to win 55+ matches in a single season after turning 35, after Ken Rosewall in 1970 and 1973. Djokovic claimed his 71st ATP event on a hard court, matching Federer for the most on the surface in the Open Era.