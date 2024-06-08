Next Article

Men's singles number four seed Alexander Zverev clinched a four-set win (Photo credit: X.ICC

Alexander Zverev beats Casper Ruud, reaches French Open final: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:49 am Jun 08, 202401:49 am

What's the story Men's singles number four seed Alexander Zverev clinched a four-set win against 7th seed Casper Ruud at the 2024 French Open. Zverev won the match 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final. He will take on Carlos Alcaraz for the men's singles final title. Zverez kept his nerves in a crunch battle against Ruud and fought back after going down early.

Numbers

94-32 win-loss record for Zverev at Grand Slans

Zverev has raced to a 94-32 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 34-8 at Roland Garros. The German has reached his maiden final in Paris. He has also reached two semi-finals and quarter-finals before that. Overall, Zverev is now a second-time finalist at Grand Slams. He is 11-1 at Slams in 2024 after reaching the Australian Open semis earlier.

Details

H2H record and match stats

Zverev has extended his head-to-head tally over Ruud to 3-2. The German star avenged his 2023 semi-final defeat against Ruud at Roland Garros. Zverev was solid with his serves and doled out 19 aces. Ruud managed four aces. However, the former committed four double faults. Zverev converted 5/12 break points. He clocked 86% win on the first serve and 69% on the second.

Opta stats

Records made by Zverev

Zverev is only the second German player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles final at Roland Garros after Michael Stich (1996). Zverev is only the 5th player in the past two decades to reach the men's singles final at the Internazionali d'Italia and Roland Garros in a calendar year after Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.