Alcaraz took down Jesper De Jong in four sets (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

2024 French Open, Carlos Alcaraz downs Jesper De Jong: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:47 pm May 29, 202408:47 pm

What's the story Men's singles third seed Carlos Alcaraz has booked his spot in the third round of the 2024 French Open. The Spaniard took down Jesper De Jong in four sets. Alacaraz won the first two sets 6-3, 6-4. World number 176 De Jong rallied back and stunned the Spaniard 6-2 in the third set. Alcaraz fought back in the fourth set and sealed the deal.

Alcaraz

47-10 win-loss record across Grand Slams

Alcaraz claimed his 47th win across Grand Slams. He owns a 47-10 win-loss record. At the French Open, Alcaraz has a 13-3 win-loss record. He reached the semis last season and the quarters in 2022 at Roland Garros. The two-time Grand Slam champion has managed titles at Wimbledon (2023) and US Open (2022).

Form

Alcaraz's form in 2024

Alcaraz started the 2024 ATP Tour with a quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open. He was ousted in the semis of the Argentina Open. He handed a walkover after a 1-1 score at Rio Open (R32). Alcaraz collected his maiden title of the year at Indian Wells. He lost in the quarters (Miami Open and Madrid Open). Alcaraz is 20-5 this season.

Information

Here are the match stats

Both players doled out two aces each. De Jong committed seven double faults to Alcaraz's two. Alcaraz claimed 64% win on the first serve and a 53% win on the second. He converted 8/18 break points. Meanwhile, De Jong converted 5/12 break points.