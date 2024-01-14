Novak Djokovic wins his 90th match at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic wins his 90th match at the Australian Open

Djokovic doled out 11 aces in this match (Photo credit: X/@AustralianOpen)

Novak Djokovic has reached the second round of the 2024 Australian Open after overcoming Dino Prizmic in four sets. The Serbian ace beat Prizmic 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. Djokovic is bidding for a record-extending 11th Australian Open this year. Djokovic won three Grand Slam honors last year and reached all four finals. He remains the favorite for the 2024 AO.

Djokovic doled out 11 aces compared to 7 from Prizmic, who went on to commit seven double faults. Djokovic claimed a 66% win on the first serve and another 63% on the second. He also converted 8/17 break points.