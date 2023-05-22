Sports

Daniil Medvedev wins his sixth Masters 1000 title: Stats

Medvedev has now clinched an ATP Tour-leading five titles this season (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Daniil Medvedev clinched the Italian Open 2023 crown, beating Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5. With this win, the Russian tennis star won his sixth Masters 1000 title. He also claimed his maiden title on clay. It was a consistent display as Medvedev sat deep behind the baseline and twice rallied from a break down in the second set against the seventh seed Rune. Here's more.

Five trophies for Medvedev in 2023

Medvedev has now clinched an ATP Tour-leading five titles this season. He has won titles in Rotterdam, Qatar, Dubai, Miami, and now Rome. Meanwhile, he was ousted in the final by Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters. Medvedev now has a 1-1 record in terms of head-to-head meetings versus Rune. Notably, Rune beat Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.