Ranji Trophy 2024, Riyan Parag smokes consecutive centuries: Key stats

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:47 pm Jan 14, 202405:47 pm

Riyan Parag hammered his third First-Class century (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Riyan Parag continued his purple patch for Assam as he played a brilliant knock against Kerala on Day 3 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He hammered his third First-Class century and his second consecutive ton this season. His 116-run knock was crucial as Assam were tottering at 25/3 when he came to the crease. Overall, Assam were 231/7 at stumps on Day 3.

A captain's knock from Parag

Parag came to the crease when Assam were in deep trouble on 25/3. He added 91 runs with Rishav Das to steady the ship. Parag continued the onslaught after Das' dismissal as he stitched a 52-run partnership with Gokul Sharma. Overall, he smoked 16 boundaries and three sixes. Eventually, he was dismissed by Kerala medium pacer Suresh Vishweshwar.

Parag hammered the second-fastest Ranji Trophy hundred against Chhattisgarh

Parag slammed 155 off 87 deliveries in the previous Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh. He slammed the ton in 56 deliveries, becoming the second-fastest centurion in the Ranji Trophy. He is only behind Rishabh Pant, who clobbered a 48-ball century against Jharkhand in the 2016-17 season. Parag displaced Naman Ojha from the second place as the latter smoked a 69-ball ton against Karnataka (2014-15).

A look at Parag's First-Class numbers

The 22-year-old dasher has featured in 23 First-Class matches while amassing 1,699 runs at an average above 34. Parag has hammered three centuries and 10 fifties in the red-ball format. With the ball, he needs one more wicket to complete 50 scalps in FC cricket. Parag made his FC debut for Assam in 2017 and since then he has been their most consistent player.

How has the match proceeded?

Kerala posted a massive 419 runs in the first innings courtesy of contributions from Rohan Kunnummal (83), Krishna Prasad (80), Rohan Prem (50) and a century from Sachin Baby. Mukhtar Hossain and Rahul Singh claimed three wickets each. In reply, Assam are 231/7 at stumps on Day 3 as Parag hammered a superb century. No other batter has touched the 50-run mark.