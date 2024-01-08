Riyan Parag slams the second-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:07 am Jan 08, 2024

He ended up scoring 155 off 87 balls.

Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag has scripted history by smashing the second-fastest century in the history of the Ranji Trophy. He accomplished the milestone off just 56 balls against Chhattisgarh in his side's opener in the 2024 season. It was an important knock from Parag as he did not get much support from the other end. He ended up scoring 155 off 87 balls.

Second-fastest Ranji Trophy ton

As mentioned, Parag hammered the second-fastest ton in the history of the domestic Indian competition. He is now only behind the dashing Rishabh Pant, who clobbered a 48-ball century against Jharkhand in the 2016-17 season. Meanwhile, Parag displaced Madhya Pradesh's Naman Ojha at the second place as the latter smoked a 69-ball ton against Karnataka in the 2014-15 season.

A memorable knock from Parag

Captain Parag arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 78/3. He went after the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. Despite running out of partners from the other end, he continued his hard-hitting. His 155 helped Assam finish at 254 in Raipur. Parag's stellar knock was laced with 11 boundaries and 12 sixes.

1,500 runs in FC cricket

This was Parag's second First-Class ton and also his highest score in the format. The tally also includes 10 fifties. In 26 games now, the 22-year-old has raced to 1,583 runs with his average being 33-plus. With his handy off-spin, the 22-year-old has taken 49 scalps at 36.73. The tally includes a solitary five-wicket haul.

How has the match proceeded?

Skipper Amandeep Khare (116) and Shashank Singh (82) helped Chhattisgarh finish at 327 in their first innings. Sourabh Majumdar's five-wicket haul meant Assam were folded for 159 and were asked to follow on. Denish Das made a fighting 52. Parag's sensational century avoided an innings defeat for Assam as they finished at 254. CG need just 87 runs to cross the line.