David Warner surpasses 1,500 runs versus Pakistan in Test cricket

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Gaurav Tripathi 08:53 am Jan 06, 202408:53 am

David Warner becomes fourth Australian batter to amass 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has completed 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan. He reached the landmark with his fifth run in his final innings of the third and final Test at the SCG. Warner has become the fourth Australian player to score 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan. Notably, the southpaw went on to score a match-winning 75-ball 57.

Fourth Australian batter to complete 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan

As mentioned, Warner became the fourth Australian batter to complete 1,500 runs in Test cricket against Pakistan. He is only behind the likes of Allan Border (1,666), Greg Chappell (1,581) and Ricky Ponting (1,537). Overall, he remains the fifth-highest run-scorer in the Australia-Pakistan Test series with Pakistan legend Javed Miandad owning the place at the summit with 1,797 runs.

10th batter to register this record versus Pakistan

Warner became the 10th batter to complete 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan. Kumar Sangakkara has hammered the most runs against them with 2,911 runs while Sunil Gavaskar is a close second with 2,089 runs. Alistair Cook (1,719), Mahela Jayawardene (1,687), Border (1,666), Angelo Matthews (1,601), Gregg Chappell (1,581), Jacques Kallis (1,564), Ricky Ponting (1,537), and Kane Williamson (1,519) have also achieved the feat.

A look at Warner's Test numbers against Pakistan

Playing his 13th Test match against Pakistan, Warner has raced to 1,552 runs while averaging 73.90. He has slammed six hundred and as many fifties in this format. His highest Test score of 335* also came against Pakistan. Warner smoked 164 in the first Test against them. He has only amassed more Test runs against England (2,173) than Pakistan.

Warner is Australia's fifth-highest run-getter in Test cricket

Warner has been a great servant for Australia over the years in all formats of the game. He has amassed 8,786 runs in this format from 112 matches at an average of 44.59. The veteran has hammered 26 centuries and 37 fifties in this format. He scored 5,438 runs at home from 57 Test matches at 57.85 (100s: 20).

Warner's performance in his final Test series

Warner clocked a fabulous 164 in the opening Test match in Perth followed by a duck. In the second encounter at the MCG, Warner managed scores of 38 and 6. Meanwhile, in the final encounter, he scored 34 and 57.

How did the match pan out?

Riding on a blistering 80s from Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal, the visitors posted 313 while batting first. Pat Cummins claimed his third successive fifer. In reply, Australia managed 299 thanks to fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne. Jamal took six wickets. Josh Hazlewood's four-fer meant Pakistan were restricted to 115 in their second outing. Australia comfortably chased down the 130-run target.