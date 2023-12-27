Nathan Lyon dismisses Imam-ul-Haq for sixth time in Tests: Stats

Nathan Lyon dismisses Imam-ul-Haq for sixth time in Tests: Stats

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq could only manage 10 runs in his side's first innings in the ongoing second Test against Australia in Melbourne. He faced 44 balls and looked keen to settle his feet. However, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon eventually got the better of him. This is the sixth time Lyon has dismissed Imam in Tests. Here we decode the rivalry.

Lyon draws the first blood

Imam survived the thunderbolts of Australian pacers with the new ball. Lyon, however, then dismissed him to draw the first blood for the Aussies. It was a lovely delivery that drifted in and then spun away. The outside edge of Imam's blade was taken as Marnus Labuschagne took a nice low catch at the second slip.

Decoding Imam's struggles against Lyon

As per ESPNcricinfo, Imam has now fallen prey to Lyon six times in 10 Test innings. No other bowler has dismissed the southpaw more than twice in Tests. The offie dismissed Imam once in the series opener as well. Three of Imam's dismissals against Lyon have come in Pakistan. The remaining one was recorded in UAE. Lyon has also dismissed Imam once in ODIs.

Five fifty-plus score against Australia

Playing his sixth Test against the Aussies, Imam now owns 578 runs against the team at 48.16. While he has scored three fifties against Australia, two of his three Test tons have come against this team. Notably, Imam managed 62 and 10 across his two outings in the series opener.

Over 50 wickets against Pakistan for Lyon

Lyon is playing his 14th Test against Pakistan, having raced to 51 wickets, averaging 42-plus. The tally includes two fifers. He does not average over 40 against any other team in this format. He ran through Pakistan's middle and lower order in the first innings of the series opener and claimed 3/66. The 36-year-old returned with 2/14 in his second outing.