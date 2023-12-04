Decoding the most expensive spells in ODI cricket

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:30 pm Dec 04, 202306:30 pm

Bas de Leede bowled the most expensive spell in ODIs against Australia (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Cricket in recent years has been a batters' game, especially with the emergence of the T20 format. However, some teams take the aggressive approach even in ODI cricket. It is very often that the bowlers are on the receiving end. On certain days, they go for more runs than they should. Here we will decode the most expensive spells in ODI cricket.

Rashid Khan conceded 110 runs against England (2019 World Cup)

Afghanistan spin king Rashid Khan bowled one of the most expensive spells in ODI World Cup history against England in Manchester in 2019. He conceded 110 runs from only nine overs as the Three Lions compiled a total of 397/6 from their 50 overs. Notably, he became the first spinner to concede 100-plus runs in an ODI innings. Rashid was hammered for 11 sixes.

Wahab Riaz gave away 110 runs versus England in 2016

Former Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz had an off day against England in 2016 as he finished with 0/110 at Trent Bridge. He became the first Pakistani bowler to give away 100-plus runs in an ODI innings. England compiled 444/3, which was then the highest total in ODIs. Pakistan were bowled out for 275, suffering a thumping 169-run defeat.

Adam Zampa taken to the cleaners against South Africa (2023)

Just before the World Cup, Australian spinner Adam Zampa had an off day against South Africa at Centurion as he went for 113 runs. He endured a nightmare while bowling to Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. Zampa was smacked for nine sixes and eight fours while also conceding 28 runs in the 48th over as SA compiled a total of 416/5.

Mick Lewis held the record since 2006

Former Australia cricket Mick Lewis held the record for the most expensive spell in ODIs since 2006. He conceded 113 from his 10 overs. Lewis simply couldn't find his length against SA in Johannesburg and nothing was going in his favor. Australia posted a mammoth total of 434/4, but SA scripted history by chasing it down, courtesy of some ordinary bowling from Lewis.

Bas de Leede's embarrassing spell against Australia (2023 World Cup)

Netherlands all-rounder de Leede, who is mostly known for his heroics with bat and bowl, registered an unwanted record against Australia in the 2023 World Cup. He conceded 115 runs while also picking up two wickets from his 10 overs. The speedster was hammered for six maximums and 13 boundaries as he went for 28 runs in the 49th over. Australia posted 399/8.