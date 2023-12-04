Australia vs Pakistan, Test series: Here is the statistical preview

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Australia vs Pakistan, Test series: Here is the statistical preview

By Parth Dhall 08:42 pm Dec 04, 202308:42 pm

Australia and Pakistan have locked horns in 69 Tests so far

Australia are set to host Pakistan in a three-match Test series, starting December 14. The three Tests will be held in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively. Interestingly, Pakistan have not won a Test Down Under in the 21st century. Australia would want to maintain their dominance. Star opener David Warner will retire from the format after the SCG Test.

2/8

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns in 69 Tests so far, with Australia winning 34 of them. While Pakistan own 15 wins, as many as 20 matches have been drawn. Pakistan have won just four out of 37 Tests against Australia Down Under. As many as seven Tests ended in a draw. Pakistan won their last Test series against Australia in October 2018.

3/8

Nine consecutive Test series wins against Pakistan Down Under

Australia have lost only one home series to Pakistan in Test history. Pakistan routed the Aussies 3-0 in the three-match series in 1972/73. From 1981 to 2019, Australia won nine successive Test series against Pakistan Down Under.

4/8

Australia squad (1st Test only)

Australia squad (1st Test only): Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, and David Warner.

5/8

Pakistan squad (series)

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

6/8

Would Warner maintain his solid run against Pakistan?

As mentioned, Warner is set to retire from Tests at the series' end. He is the only Australian to average over 100 against Pakistan in home Tests (among batters with five or more appearances). At home, he has 845 runs from five Tests against Pakistan at 140.83 (four tons and a fifty). Warner's 335* against Pakistan is the second-highest Test score by an Australian.

7/8

Australia: Key milestones on offer

In Perth, Warner will play his 200th Test innings. He currently has 8,487 runs from 199 innings at 44.43. Smith can break a tie with Steve Waugh in terms of Test tons. They currently have the joint second-most centuries (32) for Australia. Spinner Lyon is four away from completing 500 Test wickets. Khawaja requires one to complete 10 Test tons at home.

8/8

Pakistan: Key milestones on offer

Babar will feature in his 50th Test match. He is also closing in on the 4,000-run mark (3,772). Both Rizwan (1,432) and Imam (1,474) are nearing 1,500 Test runs. Shakeel is 125 away from completing 1,000 runs in the format. Spinner Noman requires three more to reach 50 Test wickets. Shaheen (105) can surpass Mohammad Asif (106) and Amir (119) in terms of wickets.