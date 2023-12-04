Shai Hope: Decoding his top five ODI hundreds

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Shai Hope has hammered 16 centuries in ODI cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

West Indies captain Shai Hope has been one of the most consistent performers, especially in ODI cricket. The wicket-keeper batter has always stepped up to the occasion whenever his team needed him. His 109-run knock against England in Antigua in the first ODI is a testament to his character and determination. Hope is one of the most gifted ODI batters from the Caribbean.

Why does this story matter?

Hope smashed his 16th ODI century and his maiden against England while guiding his team to a four-wicket win. Courtesy of this knock, he also became the joint-third fastest to accomplish 5,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone in 114 innings, matching the likes of Viv Richards and Virat Kohli. Here we will decode his top five ODI centuries.

Hope's heroics in Vishakhapatnam against India in 2018

Hope was in a tight spot as West Indies were chasing 323 on a tricky Vishakhapatnam wicket. They also lost early wickets and were reeling 78/3 from 12 overs. But Hope and Shimron Hetmyer stitched a crucial 143-run partnership to steady the ship. Hope hammered 123* from 134 deliveries, a knock laced with 10 fours and three sixes. Eventually, WI only managed a tie.

Hope's career-best ODI score of 170 against Ireland

The 30-year-old wicket-keeper batter was at his dominant best against Ireland in Dublin back in 2019 when he smashed his career-best ODI score of 170 from only 152 deliveries. Hope and John Campbell added 365 runs together, which is the record opening stand in ODI cricket. Hope smashed 22 fours and two sixes as WI won the match by 196 runs.

A valiant effort versus Pakistan away from home in 2022

Hope proved his mettle against a quality Pakistan pace attack in Multan last year. He batted brilliantly for his 134-ball 127 as he guided West Indies to a decent total of 305/8. His knock was studded with 15 boundaries and a solitary six. He had a 154-run partnership with Sharmarh Brooks. Eventually, Pakistan came out on top as they chased down the target.

Hope's brilliance in WI's highest ODI run-chase at home

Hope's unbeaten 109-run knock guided WI to a historic win over England in the first ODI in Antigua. They recorded their highest-ever ODI chase at home against Jos Buttler's England. The 30-year-old batted brilliantly as he slammed four boundaries and seven sixes. His 89-run partnership with Romario Shepherd changed the game. Overall, it was a sensational knock from Hope's bat.

A memorable knock from Hope against South Africa, 2023

Batting first, Hope played a truly special knock against South Africa at Buffalo Park in East London. His unbeaten 128 from 115 deliveries guided WI to a mammoth total of 335/8. None of the other WI batters even touched the 50-run mark. Hope's knock was laced with seven maximums and five boundaries. Eventually, WI registered a famous 48-run victory over the Proteas.