West Indies vs England, ODI series: Decoding the key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:55 pm Dec 02, 202302:55 pm

Jos Buttler will lead a young England team against West Indies (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England will face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting on December 3. All three matches will be played in Antigua. After a forgettable 2023 ICC ODI World Cup performance, the Three Lions will look to gain some momentum against the hosts. Whereas, the Windies will hope to start afresh after failing to qualify for the global event. Here are the stats.

A look at the head-to-head record

West Indies and England have featured in 102 ODI matches with England taking a handsome lead by winning 52 matches. WI have prevailed in 44 matches while six games ended without any result. The last time they played against each other was at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. WI won their last ODI series against the Three Lions back in 2007.

Here's the West Indies squad for the ODI series

Squad: Shai Hope (Captain & wicket-keeper), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, and Oshane Thomas. Wicket-keeper batter Shane Dowrich, who earned a call-up to this team, suddenly decided to retire from international cricket with immediate effect. However, CWI has decided to not name any replacement.

A look at the key players for WI

Hope is WI's highest run-getter in ODI cricket since 2022. He has compiled 1,341 runs in 35 ODIs at 44.70. He has hammered five centuries and as many fifties. He owns 327 runs against England at 27.25. Meanwhile, King has amassed 904 ODI runs in this period at 32.28. Joseph is WI's highest wicket-taker in ODIs since 2022 with 44 wickets in 26 matches.

Here are the approaching milestones for WI players

Hope needs 60 runs to become the 11th WI batter to complete 5,000 ODI runs. Hetmyer is 29 runs shy of reaching the landmark of 1,500 ODI runs. Joseph is eight wickets away from completing 150 scalps in List A cricket. Shepherd will be looking for a big series against England. The all-rounder needs 123 runs to complete 1,000 runs in List A cricket.

Here's the England squad for the ODI series

Squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Matthew Potts, and John Turner. Only six players from the ODI World Cup squad made it to this team. Josh Tongue was ruled out due to injury and Matthew Potts was named his replacement.

A look at England's key players

Buttler has hammered 388 runs against West Indies in 17 ODIs at an average of 38.80. He has slammed a solitary ton and a fifty. He is England's second-highest run-getter in 2023 with 686 runs from 18 ODIs at 38.11 (50s: 3, 100: 1). Curran has scalped 14 wickets in 11 ODIs this year at 32.07. Duckett averages 44.50 in ODIs this year.

A look at the approaching milestones for the England players

Buttler requires 39 more runs to become the fifth English batter to accomplish 5,000 runs in ODI cricket. He is 112 runs shy of completing 500 ODI runs against WI. Buttler is also 19 runs away from ending 2023 as his best calendar year in terms of runs scored in ODIs. Livingstone needs four runs to complete 500 runs in this format.

