IPL 2024 auction: 5 prominent players who might go unsold

1/7

Sports 3 min read

IPL 2024 auction: 5 prominent players who might go unsold

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:14 pm Dec 02, 202303:14 pm

Each team will have a budget of Rs. 100 crore (Source: X/@ICC)

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. As an additional Rs. 5 crore has been added to the purses of all 10 teams, each team will have a budget of Rs. 100 crore. Here are the five prominent players who might go unsold.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

On December 1, the IPL announced 1,166 players who have registered for the auction. The final pool, however, will be much smaller after the teams submit the names of players they are interested in. Several prominent players have kept themselves at high base prices. However, this might backfire some cricketers if the franchise officials think the investment in them is not worth it.

3/7

Mohammad Nabi's stocks have gone down

Though Mohammad Nabi has been a vital part of Afghanistan's white-ball teams for over a decade, his stocks in T20 cricket have gone down in recent times. Owing to the same, he went unsold in the IPL 2023 auction as well. Moreover, the veteran has kept his base price at Rs. 1.5 crore. With several spin-bowling all-rounders being available, Nabi might go unsold.

4/7

Adil Rashid has not fared well in IPL

Veteran Adil Rashid has been England's lead spinner in white-ball cricket since 2015. Though he boasts 98 T20I wickets, he is yet to make a significant mark in IPL. The 35-year-old has claimed just two wickets in three IPL games with his economy being over 9. Several local spinners are available in the auction poll. Hence, Rashid might not get any bidders.

5/7

Chris Jordan has been expensive

Another England international on this list is Chris Jordan. The right-arm fast bowler has fared poorly in the IPL, having claimed 30 wickets in 34 wickets with his economy being just under 10. Though bowling the crunch overs is known to be his forte, he has struggled big time in this department lately. Jordan has also set his base price at Rs. 2 crore.

6/7

Will Steve Smith get any bidders?

Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith has played over 100 games in the tournament. However, the last few years have witnessed his downfall in the T20 format. The top order of most of the teams has been finalized. Hence, there are high chances of Smith not getting any bids. He has set his base price at Rs. 2 crore.

7/7

Dawid Malan might not excite franchises

The former top-ranked T20I batter, Dawid Malan has been a vital part of England's T20I team. The left-handed batter averages 36.28 in T20Is, striking at 132.49. Like Smith, Malan is also a top-order batter and it would not be wise to push him beyond number three. Moreover, his base price has been set at Rs. 1.5 crore.