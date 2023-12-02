Daryl Mitchell smokes his ninth Test fifty: Key stats

Albeit in a losing cause, Daryl Mitchell smoked a valiant half-century against Bangladesh in the recently concluded Test series opener in Sylhet. Despite not getting much support from the other end, Mitchell kept New Zealand's hopes alive. He ended up scoring 58 off 120 in the final innings. He smashed seven boundaries during his stay. Here are his stats.

A fighting knock from Mitchell

Chasing 332, NZ's top order surrendered on a deteriorating surface. Mitchell arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 30/3. Though he kept on losing partners from the other end, the batter showcased remarkable application and returned with a fighting fifty. He eventually fell prey to Nayeem Hasan as the match concluded soon after his dismissal.

Highest Test average for a NZ batter

Mitchell has raced to 1,415 runs in 19 Tests with the help of five tons and nine fifties. 190 reads his highest score in the format. His average of 56.6 is the highest among Kiwi batters with 1,000 or more runs in Tests. Notably, he is also the fifth-fastest NZ batter to complete 1,000 Test runs, accomplishing the feat in 22 innings.

A look at the match summary

Batting first, Bangladesh compiled a total of 310 courtesy of an 86-run knock from Mahmudul Hasan Joy. In reply, NZ rode on Kane Williamson's century to post a score of 317, taking the lead. However, Bangladesh managed 338 in the second innings thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's century and fifties from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan. Chasing 332, NZ were folded for 181.