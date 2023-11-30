Decoding Kane Williamson's Test numbers on Asian soil

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:15 am Nov 30, 202309:15 am

This was Williamson's 29th Test ton (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson scored a valiant century against Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series opener in Sylhet. He showcased remarkable application on a tricky surface and ended up scoring 104 off 205 balls, a knock laced with 11 boundaries. None of the other NZ's top-seven batters could even manage a fifty. Here we look at Williamson's Test numbers in Asia.

A gritty knock from Williamson

Responding to Bangladesh's 310/10 in the first innings, NZ lost their first wicket with 36 runs on the board as Williamson arrived. The veteran batter tackled the spinners brilliantly as he stitched half-century stands with Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips. The former NZ Test skipper fell prey to Taijul Islam soon after touching the three-figure mark. NZ finished Day 2 at 266/8.

His numbers in Asia

Playing his 23rd Test in the Asian continent, Williamson has raced to 1,968 runs at a sensational average of 51.78. The tally includes seven tons and as many fifties. He also owns a double-century in Asia. While no NZ batter owns more Test runs on Asian soil, Stephen Fleming (1,571) is the only other Kiwi batter with 1,500-plus runs in this regard.

His numbers across different Asian nations

This was Williamson's second ton in four innings on Bangladesh soil. He has 354 runs at 88.5 in the nation. In Sri Lanka, he has scored 187 runs at 26.71. 503 of his Test runs have come in India at an average of 33.53. He has 277 runs at 138.50 across three innings in Pakistan. He boasts 647 runs at 64.70 in UAE.

Williamson equals Bradman and Kohli

Williamson now owns 29 Test tons, equaling the legendary Sir Donald Bradman and India's Virat Kohli in terms of Test centuries. Meanwhile, playing his 95th Test match, Williamson (104) has raced to 8,228 runs at 55.22. He also has 33 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Williamson has surpassed 900 fours in Tests (908). Meanwhile, versus Bangladesh, he has clocked 787 runs at 112.42.

Fourth Test ton in 2023

Meanwhile, this was Williamson's fourth Test hundred in 2023 and a third consecutive one. His preceding two outings in the format saw him score 121* and 215, both against Sri Lanka. He became the second NZ batter to hammer three successive Test tons, having equaled Andrew Jones. Overall, Williamson has completed 660 runs at 73.33 in six Tests this year.