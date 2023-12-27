Mitchell Starc races past 2,000 runs in Test cricket

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Mitchell Starc races past 2,000 runs in Test cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:59 am Dec 27, 202308:59 am

Mitchell Starc became the 60th Australian cricketer to amass 2,000 runs in Test cricket

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has accomplished 2,000 runs in Test cricket. The experienced pacer reached the milestone during the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne. Starc needed eight runs to get to the mark before this match. He managed an 11-ball 9 in Australia's first innings. He became the 60th Australian player to get to the landmark in this format.

2/4

A look at his Test numbers

Playing his 84th Test match, Starc has completed 2,001 runs at 21.29. The 33-year-old has hammered 10 half-centuries in this format but hasn't touched the triple-figure mark. His highest score of 99 came against India at Mohali back in 2013. Apart from being a deadly pacer, Starc has been a handy batter for the Kangaroos in the longest format.

3/4

Third Australian bowler with this Test record

Having completed 2,000 runs in Test cricket, Starc became the third Australian to register 300-plus wickets and 2,000-plus runs in this format. Shane Warne leads the list among Australians with 708 wickets and 3,154 runs while Mitchell Johnson is next to him with 313 wickets and 2,065 runs in Test cricket. Overall, he is the 16th cricket to complete this double in Test cricket.

4/4

A look at his record in 2023 (Tests)

Starc has amassed 156 runs this year for Australia in Test cricket while featuring in eight matches. His highest this year has been 41 while batting at 14.18. With the ball, Starc is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker this year in Test with 34 scalps from eight matches. He is only behind Nathan Lyon, who owns 43 wickets in nine Tests in 2023.