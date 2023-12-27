Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United stun Aston Villa 3-2: Stats

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United stun Aston Villa 3-2: Stats

Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on matchday 19 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. United were 2-0 down in the first half with Villa scoring from two set pieces. Erik ten Hag's men found the net four times in the second half with three being counted. Alejandro Garnacho scored a brace before Rasmus Hojlund scored the winner.

Match stats and points table

United had 13 attempts with seven shots on target. Villa managed four shots on target from 10. Villa had a 54% ball possession to United's 46. United had a 79% pass accuracy. Notably, the hosts clocked nine offsides. In terms of the points table, United have moved to 6th (W10). Villa are third with 39 points, suffering just their fourth defeat.