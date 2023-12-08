Copa America 2024: Argentina to take on Peru and Chile

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:21 pm Dec 08, 202304:21 pm

Argentina won their 15th Copa America crown in 2021 (Photo credit: X/@CopaAmerica)

The Copa America 2024 draw was held in Miami, United States on December 7. The 48th edition of the continental tournament will see 16 teams fight it out for the ultimate crown. The tournament will be held in the United States start from June 20 to July 14, 2024, and will be co-organized by the CONCACAF. Here are the further details from the draw.

Why does this story matter?

Copa America is one of the most highly anticipated tournaments in the world as fans get to see their favorite South American superstars representing their nations. This is the second time the tournament will be hosted in the United States and apart from CONMEBOL, it will also be co-organized by CONCACAF, making it a tournament that will feature teams from both football confederations.

A look at the Copa America 2024 format

All 10 CONMEBOL teams have secured automatic qualification for the Copa America 2024. Four teams from CONCACAF have also qualified for the event from the CONCACAF Nations League 2023-24. The remaining two CONCACAF spots will be decided by two one-legged playoff matches in March 2024. Canada will take on Trinidad and Tobago while Costa Rica will face Honduras.

A look at the pots for the 2024 Copa America

As per the format, 16 teams will be divided into four groups. Each group will have one team from each pot. Pot 1: Argentina, Mexico, United States, and Brazil. Pot 2: Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru Pot 3: Chile, Panama, Venezuela, and Paraguay Pot 4: Jamaica, Bolivia, Canada/Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica/Honduras.

Here are the groups for the event

Here's the full draw for the Copa America. Reigning champions Argentina were drawn into a tough Group A. While Brazile are in a comparatively easier Group D. Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, and CONCACAF 5 Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, and CONCACAF 6.

Argentina won the 2021 Copa America

Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America courtesy of the winning goal from Angel Di Maria. La Albiceleste started with a draw against Chile before winning their next three matches against Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. Argentina defeated Ecuador in the quarter-finals before beating Colombia on penalties in the semi-final. Argentina won their record fifteenth Copa America crown in 2021.

Which teams have won the Copa America most times?

Argentina and Uruguay have won 15 Copa America crowns each, the most in the competition. La Albiceleste also finished runners-up 14 times while finishing third on five occasions. Brazil are in the second position with nine Copa America trophies while finishing as runners-up 12 times. Paraguay, Chile and Peru have won the Copa twice each while Colombia and Bolivia have also won it once.

Who has scored the most goals in the competition?

Argentina's Norberto Mendez and Brazil's Zizinho are the joint-highest goal-scorers in the Copa America with 17 goals each. Lionel Messi owns 13 goals in the tournament along with five other players. Peru's Paolo Guerrero and Chile's Eduardo Vargas are joint-third with 14 goals each. Lolo Fernandez from Peru and Uruguay's Severino Varela have netted 15 goals each and jointly hold the second position.