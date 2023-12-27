Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool outclass Burnley 2-0: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:35 am Dec 27, 202301:35 am

Darwin Nunez scored the opening goal for Liverpool against Burnley (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool edged past Burnley in a 2-0 win on matchday 19 of the 2023-24 Premier League. The Reds maintained their sensational Boxing Day record as goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were enough to claim all three points. With this win, Liverpool are undefeated in their last 13 Premier League encounters and momentarily take the summit in the points table, leapfrogging Arsenal.

Liverpool attain these Premier League records

Liverpool have now won their last seven Boxing Day matches in the Premier League since losing 2-1 at Manchester City back in the 2013-14 season. It is their longest run on the day in the competition's history. Jurgen Klopp's men have never lost to a newly promoted team in the Premier League on Boxing Day (W7, D1).

Darwin Nunez registers this unique record

As per Opta, Nunez has scored from outside the box at club level for the first time since December 15th 2021 when he featured for Benfica and scored against Sporting CP. His last 40 goals have come from inside the box before today's strike. This was his 14th Premier League strike in 47 appearances. He has scored five from 18 matches this season.

50 goals for Liverpool in all competitions!

Jota scored his 50th goal for Liverpool in all competitions across 130 matches. 36 of those goals for the Reds have come in the Premier League in 89 matches. The Portuguese forward has hammered five goals this season from 13 Premier League matches. Overall, he has slammed 52 goals in the Premier League across 156 appearances. 16 of his goals have come for Wolves.

Jota owns this unique Premier League record

As per Squawka, Jota has never suffered a defeat in the Premier League whenever the Portuguese forward has netted a goal. He has scored in 42 different Premier League games and his team has registered 35 wins and seven draws in those matches.

Jurgen Klopp's exceptional Boxing Day stat

Liverpool have now won all of their last six Boxing Day Premier League matches, the most by a manager who is maintaining a 100% success in the competition's history, overtaking Mauricio Pochettino's Boxing Day record. Meanwhile, Burnley became the first team in the English top flight to lose nine of their opening 10 home matches in a season.

A look at the match summary

Nunez gave Liverpool the ideal start by scoring in the sixth minute. Meanwhile, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford made some exceptional saves to keep the hosts in the game. Later, Cody Gakpo's goal was ruled out due to offside. In the second half, Ryan Gravenberch's effort was disallowed for another offside. Johann Gudmundson squandered an easy goal-scoring opportunity before Jota doubled the lead.

Liverpool return to the Premier League summit temporarily

With their 12th win of the 2023-23 Premier League season, Liverpool have leapfrogged Arsenal to the top of the points table. The Reds have registered 42 points from 19 matches, two points more than second-placed Arsenal. However, Arsenal have a match in hand to regain their lead. Meanwhile, Burnley suffered their 14th defeat of the season in 19 matches and are in 19th spot.