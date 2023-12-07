Premier League: Manchester United go 12 matches unbeaten against Chelsea

By Rajdeep Saha 04:03 am Dec 07, 202304:03 am

Scott McTominay scored twice for Man United (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Scott McTominay scored a brace as Manchester United beat arch-rivals Chelsea 2-1 on matchday 15 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Bruno Fernandes missed an early penalty for the hosts before McTominay found the net. New Chelsea recruit Cole Palmer equalized for the Blues ahead of half-time. In the second half, McTominay scored what was the winner in the 69th minute. Here's more.

McTominay's best goals return in a single PL season

McTominay's brace saw him race to five Premier League goals this season. It's his most in a single Premier League campaign for the Red Devils. McTominay scored four goals each in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons respectively. In 156 Premier League games, McTominay now owns 17 goals. Overall, he has 25 goals for Manchester United in 225 appearances.

Man United maintain their supremacy over the Blues

As per Opta, Manchester United are now 12 matches unbeaten against Chelsea in the Premier League (W5 D7). Their last defeat was a 1-0 affair in November 2017. Chelsea's last away win at Old Trafford in the Premier League was back in May 2013. Since then, Chelsea have lost five (D6) in their visits.

Match stats and points table

Manchester United bounced back from their defeat against Newcastle United by clocking their ninth win of the season (L6). United have raced to 27 points and are sixth at the moment. Chelsea are 10th, suffering a sixth defeat. United had 28 attempts with nine shots on target. Chelsea had three shots on target from 13 attempts. Chelsea enjoyed 56% ball possession.

United had an xG of 2.78 in the first half

As per Opta, Manchester United had an xG of 2.78 in the first half against Chelsea. This is the most any side has accumulated in the first half of a Premier League game this season. United had 18 efforts on Chelsea's goal in that half.

Fernandes misses his fourth league penalty

Fernandes missed just his fourth league penalty, scoring 16. As per Squawka, only two goalkeepers have saved Fernandes's penalty in the Premier League: Karl Darlow and Robert Sanchez.

Man United get the job done against Chelsea

In what was a dominant display from Erik ten Hag's men, Fernandes missed an early chance to give his side the lead. In the 19th minute, McTominay shot the ball past Sanchez after a rebound came his way. Both sides missed presentable chances thereafter before Palmer's brilliant placement after delaying his shot saw Chelsea level. Alejandro Garnacho's cross helped McTominay score the second.