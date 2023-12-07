Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool overcome Sheffield United 2-0: Key stats

Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool overcome Sheffield United 2-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:04 am Dec 07, 2023

Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai scored for the Reds (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool saw off Sheffield United on matchday 15 of the Premier League 2023-24 season with a 2-0 win. Virgil van Dijk scored in the 37th minute before Dominik Szoboszlai added a second in the 94th. The Reds have maintained solid progress in the ongoing season. Liverpool secured their 10th win of the season and are just two points behind league leaders Arsenal.

75 assists for Trent Alexander-Arnold in a Liverpool shirt

Trent Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for van Dijk. Notably, Alexander-Arnold now has 75 assists in all competitions for Liverpool. As per Opta, since his club debut in October 2016, only Kevin De Bruyne (129) and Mohamed Salah (80) have more assists for Premier League clubs. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has raced to 56 Premier League assists, including two this season.