Dean Elgar set to retire following India Test series: Stats

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Dean Elgar set to retire following India Test series: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:28 pm Dec 22, 202306:28 pm

Dean Elgar is among the eight SA batters to amass 5,000-plus Test runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Former South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar is all set to call time on his 12-year International career following the Test series against India. Elgar will play his final Test match at the Newlands Cricket ground in Cape Town where he scored his first runs in this format. The 36-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Proteas in Test cricket. Here's more.

2/9

Why does this story matter?

Elgar has been a stalwart for South Africa, especially in Test cricket since making his debut back in 2012. He is among the eight SA batters to score 5,000-plus runs in Test cricket. The veteran has also captained the Proteas in 17 Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Elgar knew that he was not in red-ball coach Shukri Conrad's long-term plans, which surely affected his decision.

3/9

Elgar averages 37.28 in Test cricket

The 36-year-old is SA's eighth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 5,146 runs from 84 Tests at 37.28. Elgar has hammered 13 centuries and 23 fifties. His highest score of 199 came against Bangladesh in 2017. He is behind SA legends like Jacques Kallis (13,206), Hashim Amla (9,282), Graeme Smith (9,253), AB de Villiers (8,765), Gary Kirsten (7,289), Herschelle Gibbs (6,167), and Mark Boucher (5,498).

4/9

Elgar featured in only eight ODIs

The veteran opener didn't get as much limelight in ODIs as he played only eight matches, scoring 104 runs at 17.33. His highest score of 42 came against England. Elgar played his last ODI match back in 2018.

5/9

A look at his captaincy record

Elgar led SA in 17 Tests, winning nine of them while registering a solitary draw. SA suffered seven defeats under his leadership. The veteran scored 833 runs in 17 Tests as captain at an average of 26.87. He slammed seven centuries without touching the mark the three-figure mark. Elgar's batting form saw a steep decline due to the added pressure of captaincy.

6/9

Elgar registered this sensational Test record

Elgar scripted history when he carried his bat through the first innings of a Test against Australia in 2018. He was unbeaten on 141 and registered his third instance of carrying his bat in Test cricket. He equaled WI's Desmond Haynes, who previously held his record. They both are the only batters in Test cricket history to carry the bat thrice through an innings.

7/9

It has been an incredible journey: Dean Elgar

"Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate! Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams," he said in a statement. "It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have," Elgar added.

8/9

CSA's Enoch Nkwe hailed Elgar for his contributions

"Dean Elgar represents a rare brand of cricketer in an age where everything is about innovation and power-hitting. He is a real old-school cricketer who can dig in, absorb and fight. I have no doubt the game will dearly miss him," Cricket South Africa's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe told ESPNcricinfo. "He has always given everything for his country and never showed any fear."

9/9

Did you know?

Elgar made history on his Test debut against Australia in Perth back in December 2012. He registered a pair of ducks on his Test debut hence, making history for all the unwanted reasons. However, he hammered a century in this third match against NZ.