IPL 2024 auction: DC break the bank for Kumar Kushagra

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:47 pm Dec 19, 202310:47 pm

Delhi Capitals have made some interesting choices in the IPL 2024 auction

Delhi Capitals were one of the busiest franchises at the 2024 Indian Premier League auction. They picked up a good mix of international and domestic stars from the event. They roped in Harry Brook while investing a lot in Jharkhand's wicket-keeper Kumar Kushagra. They will hope Jhye Richardson solves their death bowling woes. DC struggled majorly last season, finishing ninth on the points table.

Why does this story matter?

DC had some major struggles last season with their batting and they genuinely needed some reinforcements from the auction. With Rishabh Pant nearing his recovery for the tournament, they suddenly look like a very balanced unit. DC will hope that they have plugged the holes from last season and their new additions will help them elevate their game in the upcoming season.

Major players retained by DC ahead of the auction

David Warner, who smashed 516 runs last season, was the major attraction in the retained list alongside Mitchell Marsh, who claimed 12 wickets. The likes of Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were the domestic stars to keep their berths. Shaw's retention, in particular, raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, foreign pacers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi were retained as well.

Remaining purse, retained players, and trade window summary

DC came to the auction with a remaining purse of Rs 28.95 crore. They were not involved in any signings during the trade window. List of retained players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.

A look at their signings from IPL 2024

DC's signings in IPL 2024 auction: Harry Brook (Rs. 4 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs. 50 lakh), Ricky Bhui (Rs. 20 lakh), Kumar Kushagra (Rs. 7.20 crore), Rasikh Dar (Rs. 20 lakh), Jhye Richardson (Rs. 5 crore), Sumit Kumar (Rs. 1 crore), Shai Hope (Rs. 75 lakh), and Swastik Chikara (Rs. 20 lakh).

Here's the DC squad for IPL 2024

DC's squad for IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, and Swastik Chikara.

A look at the key takeaways

DC needed firepower at the top alongside Warner and they secured someone like Brook, who can flourish for them in the upcoming season. Kushagra is a rising wicket-keeper batter from Jharkhand. Considering Pant's uncertainty as a wicket-keeper, the youngster will free him from his responsibilities. DC needed another bowler to compliment Mukesh at the death and Richardson is an ideal bowler for that phase.