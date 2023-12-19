IPL 2024 auction: SRH buy Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga

By Parth Dhall 02:03 pm Dec 19, 202302:03 pm

Wanindu Hasaranga previously played for RCB (Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabd (SRH) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Hasaranga, the dashing leg-spinner, has fetched a sum of Rs. 1.5 crore at the event. The wrist-spinner has emerged as a match-winner for the Lankans in limited-overs cricket. He was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this year.

Hasaranga, the wicket-taker

Hasaranga was RCB's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 as he finished with 26 wickets at 16.54. Among bowlers who picked up at least 20 wickets in that season, he had the best economy (7.54). The spinner could only manage nine scalps across eight games last season. He also finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2021 and 2022 ICC T20 World Cups﻿.

His stats in T20 cricket

Hasaranga owns 216 wickets from 157 T20 matches at an average of 16.99. The tally includes an economy rate of 6.81 (4 four-fers and 3 fifers). He also owns 1,760 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 143.08.