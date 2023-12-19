Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player in IPL history

Last month, Cummins led Australia to their sixth World Cup title.

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Cummins, who started a bidding war, finally fetched a whopping sum of Rs. 20.5 crore. He hence has become the costliest buy in IPL history. In the IPL, Cummins has been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals.

Cummins goes past Curran

As mentioned, Cummins is now the most expensive player in the history of the competition. He went past England all-rounder Sam Curran, who fetched Rs. 18.5 crore from Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year. Meanwhile, all-rounder Cameron Green was the previous most expensive Australian in the IPL. He received Rs. 17.5 crore from Mumbai Indians in the 2023 auction event.

Cummins's attributes in IPL

As mentioned, Cummins has previously represented teams like Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and KKR in the IPL. Besides troubling batters with his thunderbolts, Cummins can also contribute with handy runs lower down the order. He owns 45 wickets in 42 IPL games at an economy of 8.54. Cummins has smoked three fifties in the tournament.

Cummins, the match-winner!

Cummins has emerged as a match-winner in international cricket. He has now led Australia to the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup titles. Hence, his leadership and experience will play a role in the auction.

His IPL journey

Cummins started his IPL journey with KKR in 2014. He played for DC in 2017 before getting back to the Knight Riders (2020). The Australian pacer received a staggering Rs. 15.5 crore in 2020 from KKR. The Knight Riders yet again bought Cummins in the 2022 mega auction for Rs. 7.5 crore. He skipped the 2023 edition due to workload management.