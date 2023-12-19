IPL 2024 auction: Shardul Thakur returns to Chennai Super Kings

By Parth Dhall 02:09 pm Dec 19, 2023

Shardul Thakur returned to Chennai Super Kings

Pacer-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been picked by Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Thakur, who is deemed a wicket-taker, has received a whopping sum of Rs. 4 crore. The right-arm seamer has already represented several IPL franchises, including CSK, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals. Here are further details.

Thakur was released by KKR

The Knight Riders released Thakur following the all-rounder's lackluster show in IPL 2023. However, the Indian international was expected to fetch significant bids as a pace-bowling all-rounder is considered a great asset in this format. He has claimed 89 scalps in 86 IPL games (ER: 9.16). With the bat, he has clobbered 286 runs, striking at 140.2.

DC traded Thakur to KKR ahead of IPL 2023

Ahead of IPL 2023, KKR traded in Thakur for a fee of Rs. 10.75 crore, the amount at which he was bought by DC. However, the all-rounder finished with seven wickets and 113 runs from 11 matches last season.

Thakur's CSK stint

Thakur, a fast-bowling all-rounder served CSK for several years. He evolved under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Yellow Army bought Thakur for Rs. 2 crore ahead of IPL 2018, CSK's comeback season. He went on to take 55 wickets from 48 matches at 27.52 for them. CSK's stint also helped Thakur earn a spot in the national side.

Thakur has played for India across formats

Thakur has represented India in 10 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 25 T20Is so far. He has 30, 65, and 33 wickets in the respective formats. Thakur also has four half-centuries in Tests and one fifty in ODIs. Although Thakur starred in India's overseas wins in South Africa and England, his stocks have gone down in T20 cricket.