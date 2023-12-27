Abdullah Shafique slams his fourth 50-plus Test score against Australia

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Abdullah Shafique slams his fourth 50-plus Test score against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:39 am Dec 27, 202311:39 am

Shafique smoked his fifth fifty in Tests (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Star Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique smoked a fine half-century against Australia in his side's first innings of the ongoing second Test in Melbourne. He tackled the Aussie bowlers brilliantly and ended up scoring 62 off 109 balls. His knock was laced with five boundaries. Meanwhile, this was his fourth 50-plus score against the Australian team. Here we look at his stats.

2/4

A fine knock from Shafique

Responding to Australia's first innings total of 318, Pakistan were off to a decent start with openers Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq (10) adding 34 runs. The former then joined forces with skipper Shan Masood (54) as the duo added 90 runs for the second wicket. While Shafique was watchful, he kept on finding the odd boundaries. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins eventually dismissed him.

3/4

Fourth 50-plus score against Australia

This was Shafique's third Test fifty against the Aussies as the tally also includes a solitary ton. During the course, he also raced past 500 Test runs against Australia. He has now raced to 503 runs against the team in five Tests at a stupendous average of 62.87. He has not scored even 450 runs against any other team.

4/4

A look at his Test numbers

After making his debut against Bangladesh in 2021, Shafique has grown in stature for Pakistan in Test cricket. He has amassed 1,326 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 49.11. The tally includes four tons and five fifties. Notably, Shafique's maiden double-ton came earlier this year against Sri Lanka.