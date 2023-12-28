Boxing Day Test: Cummins, Marsh push Pakistan further back

Pat Cummins claimed a fifer (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia have further tightened their grip over Pakistan in the ongoing second and Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The Aussies are comfortably placed at 187/6 at stumps on Day 3, having extended their lead to 241 runs. The likes of Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Steve Smith starred for the Aussies on the day. Here is how the day panned out.

Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 264

Pakistan, responding to Australia's first innings total of 318, resumed at their overnight score of 194/6. Mohammad Rizwan (42) and Aamer Jamal (33*) played handy knocks lower down the order as the visitors finished at 264/10. Shaheen Afridi contributed with 21 handy runs. Cummins and Lyon picked two wickets apiece on the day. The duo finished with five and four wickets, respectively.

A fiery spell from Cummins

Cummins dismissed Rizwan and Hasan Ali (2) on Day 3 to finish with 5/48. This was Cummins's fifth Test fifer as captain as he has raced to 83 wickets in 17 games in this regard. Against Pakistan, he has raced to 28 scalps at 22.17 (5W: 2). The Australian skipper has compiled 247 wickets in 57 Tests at 22.58 (5W: 10).

Four-fer for Lyon

Shaheen and Mir Hamza (2) were Lyon's victims on the third day as the spinner finished with 4/73. Lyon has raced to 54 Test wickets against Pakistan at 41.64. Overall, the spinner has raced to 505 wickets in 124 Tests, averaging 30.75. He has scalped 23 Test fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls.

Australia consolidate after dismal start

Australia were reeling at 16/4 in their second innings as Afridi and Hamza breathed fire with the new ball. Marsh (96) then joined forces with Smith (50) and the duo bailed the team out of trouble with a 153-run stand. Marsh was the aggressor in the partnership. He, however, missed out on a ton. Afridi and Hamza claimed three wickets apiece.

A fine knock from Marsh

Marsh played with remarkable intent and scored 96 off 130 balls (13 fours). Each of Marsh's three Test centuries have come against England. Hence, this could have been his first Test ton against a non-England team. Marsh has now raced to 1,800 Test runs at 31.03. Versus Pakistan, Marsh has raced past 484 Test runs, averaging 44.

Ninth Test fifty against Pakistan for Smith

Smith played remarkably well amid tough circumstances and returned with 50 off 176 balls. Standing in his 14th match against the team, the 34-year-old has raced to 1,122 runs, averaging 51.50. The tally includes nine fifties and a couple of tons. 633 of Smith's Test runs against Pakistan have come across seven games at home (Average: 63.30).