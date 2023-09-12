Mitchell Marsh completes 500 ODI runs against South Africa: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 12, 2023 | 10:03 pm 1 min read

Australian all-rounder and stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh has completed 500 runs in ODI cricket against South Africa. The 31-year-old unlocked the achievement in the 3rd ODI between the two sides at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Entering the match, Marsh required 19 more runs to achieve this feat. He raced to 2,000 runs in the format earlier this year. Here are the key stats.

Another landmark for Marsh

South Africa are the second side against whom Marsh owns 500 runs in ODI cricket. The Australian captain has slammed 564 runs from 18 ODIs against England at an average of 35.25. The tally includes as many as six half-centuries. Marsh also owns three fifties against the Proteas in the format. This was his 20th ODI innings against SA.

Marsh has over 2,000 ODI runs

As mentioned, Marsh completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket earlier this year. The 31-year-old reached the landmark in the 3rd ODI against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 22. Marsh played a 47-run knock while opening the innings. He smashed eight fours and a solitary six during his knock. Notably, this was his last ODI innings before the ongoing series.

