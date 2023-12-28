Boxing Day Test: Nathan Lyon claims four-fer against Pakistan

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Boxing Day Test: Nathan Lyon claims four-fer against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:28 am Dec 28, 202309:28 am

Lyon returned with 4/73 in 18.5 overs (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed four wickets in the second innings of the ongoing second and Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Melbourne. He gave a hard time to the visiting team batters and returned with 4/73 in 18.5 overs. The 36-year-old has been in stellar form in this series, having raced to nine wickets at an average of 17.

2/5

A fine spell from Lyon

Lyon drew the first blood for the Aussies, dismissing opener Imam-ul-Haq for just 10. He then dismissed Pakistan skipper Shan Masood (54), pushing the visitors on the back foot even further. Shaheen Afridi (21) and Mir Hamza (2) were his victims on the third day as Pakistan were folded for 264.

3/5

54 wickets against Pakistan for Lyon

Playing his 14th Test against Pakistan, Lyon has raced to 54 wickets at 41.64. The tally includes two fifers. He does not average over 40 against any other team in this format. Meanwhile, the veteran is standing in his seventh Test against Pakistan at home. He has returned with 27 wickets in these games at 33.44 (5w: 1).

4/5

A look at his Test carerer

Lyon has raced to 505 wickets in 124 Tests, averaging 30.75. He has scalped 23 Test fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls. He recently joined Australian legends Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) in the 500-wicket club. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), James Anderson (690), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the others with the feat.

5/5

How has the match proceeded?

Australia posted 318 after being asked to bat first as Marnus Labuschagne scored 63. Usman Khawaja (42) and Mitchell Marsh (41) also played handy knocks. Pakistan made a decent response and posted 264 thanks to fifties from Abdullah Shafique (62) and skipper Shan Masood (54). While Lyon claimed four wickets, skipper Pat Cummins returned with a five-wicket haul.