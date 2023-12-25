South Africa vs India, Test series 2023-24: Key player battles

By Rajdeep Saha 11:59 am Dec 25, 202311:59 am

The South Africa versus India Test series starts on Boxing Day (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

The South Africa versus India Test series starts on Boxing Day with the first encounter to be played in Centurion. India have lost each of their last three series on South African soil. Rohit Sharma-led India will be keen to showcase a much better approach and get things done. Several player duels will be key in this series and we decode the same.

Kagiso Rabada vs Rohit Sharma

Kagiso Rabada will be steaming in and wanting to trouble the Indian openers. Rabada has enjoyed bowling to Rohit in this format. His pace and bounce can cause Rohit issues. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada has dismissed Rohit five times from nine innings at an average of 20. Rohit has scored 100 runs from 204 balls, slamming 14 fours and facing 157 dot balls.

Keshav Maharaj vs Virat Kohli

Keshav Maharaj has been a fine player for the Proteas with this able left-arm spin. Across formats, Maharaj has grown rapidly, making his presence felt. Maharaj will want to keep things tight against Indian ace Virat Kohli. Notably, he is yet to dismiss Kohli, having conceded 174 runs from 240 balls. Kohli owns a strike rate of 72.50 against Maharaj.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar is playing his farewell series and he will be wanting to finish on a high. Elgar will be tested immensely by Jasprit Bumrah, who leads the Indian bowling unit. Bumrah has got almost all his wickets away in Tests. In 11 innings, Bumrah has dismissed Elgar on four occasions. Meanwhile, Elgar has slammed 112 runs from 301 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram hasn't enjoyed facing India, having scored 260 runs from eight matches at an average of just 16.25. Markram, who is a solid player of spin, will want to keep Ravindra Jadeja at bay. Left-arm spinner Jadeja has dismissed Markram once across two innings. Markram has scored 19 runs from 39 balls. Notably, he has smashed four fours.

