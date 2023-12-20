Shami to receive Arjuna Award; Satwiksairaj, Chirag get Khel Ratna

By Parth Dhall 07:15 pm Dec 20, 202307:15 pm

Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker of World Cup 2023

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is set to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced on December 20. As many as 25 others will be conferred with the award by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9. Meanwhile, badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Why does this story matter?

The Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sporting honor, is given for outstanding performance in sports and games. Meanwhile, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honor. The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announces the names of the recipients annually. Notably, the Khel Ratna award is usually conferred upon one sportsperson, but the trend has changed in recent times.

Shami made headlines in WC 2023

According to several media outlets, the BCCI made a special request to the Sports Ministry to include Shami's name in the nominee list (Arjuna Award). Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with 24 scalps in seven games. He claimed three five-wicket hauls and a solitary four-fer, including a career-best 7/57 in the semi-final. His average read 10.70.

Only Indian with an ODI seven-fer

Shami starred in India's splendid win against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final. The Indian seamer took seven wickets as India bowled NZ out for 327 while defending 397. He became the first Indian bowler with a seven-wicket haul in ODIs. Shami now also has the best bowling returns in World Cup knockouts, having broken Gary Gilmour's record.

Arjuna Awards for 2023 (1/2)

Ojas Pravin Deotale (archery), Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Murali Sreeshankar (athletics), Parul Chaudhary (athletics), Mohammad Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Mohammed Shami (cricket), Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Divyakriti Singh (equestrian dressage), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak (hockey), Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pawan Kumar (kabaddi), Ritu Negi (kabaddi), Nasreen (kho-kho), Pinki (lawn bowls), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), and Esha Singh (shooting).

Arjuna Awards for 2023 (2/2)

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (squash), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis), Sunil Kumar (wrestling), Antim (wrestling), Naorem Roshibina Devi (wushu), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy (blind cricket), and Prachi Yadav (para canoeing).