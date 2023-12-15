South Africa vs India, T20Is: Breaking down Suryakumar Yadav's records

By Gaurav Tripathi

SKY slammed his fourth T20I ton and a maiden one as captain (Source: X/@ICC)

Suryakumar Yadav shattered numerous records with a stunning ton against South Africa in the recently concluded third and final T20I in Johannesburg. He tormented the Proteas bowlers and scored 100 off 56 balls (7 fours, 8 sixes). This was his fourth T20I ton and a maiden one as captain. Notably, SKY scored 56 in his preceding outing. Here we decode the records he shattered.

A solid knock on offer

Batting first, India were 29/2 after 2.3 overs when SKY arrived. He shared a pivotal 112-run stand for the third wicket alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal (60) as the two made sure India put the pedal on the gas. Lizaad Williams dismissed him in the last over. SKY's brilliance powered India to 201/6 and eventually a 106-run win.

Suryakumar equals Rohit and Maxwell's record

Suryakumar now owns four T20I tons. He has gone level with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell in terms of most T20I tons in men's cricket (4). However, he has become the first batter to slam four T20I tons as a non-opener. SKY also became the first player to own T20I tons in four different nations - SA, England, New Zealand, and India.

SKY only behind Eoin Morgan in this regard

As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has raced to 115 maximums while batting at number three or lower in T20Is. He has played 56 games in this regard. Only former England skipper Eoin Morgan (120) has smoked more maximums in this regard. Virat Kohli (106), David Miller (108), and Maxwell (101) are the others with 100 or more sixes in this category.

SKY receives his 14th MoM award in T20Is

For his match-winning knock, Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match. He received this award for the 14th time in T20Is. SKY now has the joint-second-most Player-of-the-Match awards in the shortest format. He shares the second spot with Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (14) and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (14). Kohli (15) tops the list.

Suryakumar displaces Eoin Morgan with this record

Suryakumar smashed his 15th score of 50-plus while batting at number four or below in T20Is, the most for a batter. He got to the mark in 39 innings (12 fifties, three tons). Notably, he broke the record of former England skipper Eoin Morgan (14 in 105 innings). SKY now owns 1,527 runs at 49.25 while batting at four or lower (T20Is).

Highest strike rate in T20Is

Suryakumar has 21 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket. His strike rates in each of these innings read as (starting from his first) - 183.8, 147.06, 155, 209.6, 212.7, 172.7, 261.5, 191.6, 151.5, 277.2, 204, 170, 244, 217.6, 141.66, 219.60, 188.64, 135.55, 190.47, 155.56 and 178.57. Suryakumar has an overall strike rate of 171.55 in T20Is, the highest by any batter (Minimum: 1,000 runs).

Here are his overall records

Playing his 60th T20I, Suryakumar has raced to 2,141 runs at 45.55. His strike rate reads a phenomenal 171.55. Versus SA, the right-handed batter now owns 343 runs from six matches at 68.60. He owns five fifty-plus scores versus the Proteas. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 T20Is away (home of opposition), Suryakumar has smashed 732 runs at 48.80. This was his third century away.

Joint-second-fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs

The second T20I saw SKY become the joint-second-fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs. He joined his compatriot Kohli in this regard. The 33-year-old, who made his T20I debut in March 2021, took 56 innings of 59 games to get the mark. Pakistan duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam top this elite list, having taken 52 innings apiece.