West Indies beat England in 2nd T20I: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:17 am Dec 15, 202304:17 am

WI beat England by 10 runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

West Indies overcame England by 10 runs in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Brandon King and Rovman Powell helped WI get to 176/7 in 20 overs. Adil Rashid was superb, claiming 2/11 from his four overs. In response, England managed 166/7. Sam Curran's 50 wasn't enough as the hosts held on with Alzarri Joseph claiming a three-fer.

How did the 2nd T20I pan out?

WI were rocked back after a decent start on a slowish surface in St George's, Grenada. However, King and Powell shined with respective fifties as the Windies got past 170. King scored an unbeaten 82. Rashid was the pick of the England bowlers. England in their chase were 55/1 at one stage before seeing things fall apart. Curran did well, scoring a fine fifty.

Brandon King slams 82* versus England, surpasses 1,000 T20I runs

King's 82* was laced with eight fours and five sixes. He struck at 157.69. He came into this contest with 999 runs and got to the mark of 1,000 in what was his 40th inning (42 matches). King struck his 8th fifty. Versus England, King has raced to 226 runs at 45.20. This was his second fifty versus England and a career-best score.

The third-fastest WI batter to record 1,000 T20I runs

King is now the third-fastest WI batter to record 1,000 T20I runs. King trails Chris Gayle (34 innings) and Evin Lewis (35 innings). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 home T20Is, King now owns 501 runs at 38.53. He registered his fifth fifty at home, besides his best score. He also owns 368 runs away (home of opposition) and 212 runs at neutral venues.

Powell slams a fifty for WI

Powell scored a 28-ball 50 for WI. He slammed three fours and five sixes. Powell has now raced to 1,163 runs at 26.43. He has gotten to his fifth T20I fifty. In six games versus England, he averages a splendid 64.00. He owns 256 runs.

Rashid races to 102 scalps, Joseph excels

Veteran leg-spinner Rashid was excellent in the second T20I versus West Indies. Notably, he took a brace in the first T20I as well (2/25), besides racing to 100 wickets in the format. Rashid, who became England's first bowler to claim 100 T20I scalps, owns 102 scalps at 25.58. West Indies pacer Joseph took 3/39. He now has 32 scalps from 18 T20Is.

A maiden fifty from the blade of Curran

England all-rounder Curran smoked a fine fifty from 32 balls. He smashed four fours and three sixes. This was his maiden T20I fifty. Overall, he owns 248 runs at 13.05.