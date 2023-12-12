Suryakumar Yadav breaks records with his blazing knock in Gqeberha

By Parth Dhall 11:02 pm Dec 12, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav also became the joint second-fastest to 2,000 T20I runs

Suryakumar Yadav led India from the front in the 2nd T20I against South Africa at St George's Park, Gqeberha. His blazing knock helped India recover after they lost both openers for just six runs. During the innings, the right-handed batter also completed 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals. Suryakumar broke several other records in the innings. Here are a few of them.

A blazing knock from SKY

As has been the case, Suryakumar bolstered India after they stumbled in the first few overs. Playing his first over, SKY smashed Gerald Coetzee for two fours and a maximum. The Indian skipper played the field and reached his half-century off just 29 balls. He eventually smashed 56 off 36 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Joint second-fastest to 2,000 T20I runs

Suryakumar has become the joint second-fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs. He entered the game, requiring 15 runs to get the mark. SKY, who made his T20I debut in March 2021, took 56 innings of 59 games to accomplish 2,000 runs in the format. The top-ranked T20I batter has joined his compatriot Virat Kohli as the joint-third-fastest batter to get the mark.

Other feats attained by SKY

SKY now has the joint-most 50+ scores against South Africa in T20Is (5 innings). Jonny Bairstow (13 innings), Mohammad Rizwan (11 innings), and David Warner (15 innings). The Indian batter has four fifties in just five T20I innings against the Proteas. As per Cricbuzz, Suryakumar has become the first Indian captain to score a half-century in South Africa in T20Is.

Fourth Indian to complete 2,000 T20I runs

SKY has become the fourth Indian to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs. He has joined Kohli (4,008), Rohit Sharma (3,853), and KL Rahul (2,265) in this regard. Meanwhile, Kohli and Rohit also happen to be the top-two leading run-getters in the format. Meanwhile, SKY owns 17 fifties in the format as the tally also includes three tons.

Another record to his name

Suryakumar is the fastest to complete 2,000 T20I runs in terms of balls, reaching the mark off 1,163 deliveries. He broke the record of former Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who took 1,283 balls for the same.