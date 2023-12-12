Suryakumar Yadav becomes joint-second-fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs

Suryakumar Yadav becomes joint-second-fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:25 pm Dec 12, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav is the top-ranked T20I batter (Source: X/@ICC)

The dashing Suryakumar Yadav continues to shatter records in T20 cricket as he has become the joint-second-fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs. The Indian skipper accomplished the milestone during the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Gqeberha. SKY entered the game, requiring 15 runs to get the mark. He has truly been sensational in the format. Here are further details.

SKY joins Kohli on this list

SKY, who made his T20I debut in March 2021, took 56 innings of 59 games to accomplish 2,000 runs in the format. The top-ranked T20I batter has joined his compatriot Virat Kohli as the joint-third-fastest batter to get the mark Pakistan duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam top this elite list, having taken 52 innings apiece.

Fourth Indian batter to get the mark

Meanwhile, SKY has become the fourth Indian to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs. He has joined Kohli (4,008), Rohit Sharma (3,853), and KL Rahul (2,265) in this regard. Meanwhile, Kohli and Rohit also happen to be the top-two leading run-getters in the format. Meanwhile, SKY owns 16 fifties in the format as the tally also includes three tons.

Suryakumar Yadav: A giant in T20Is

SKY has the fourth-most man-of-the-match awards (13) in the shortest format after Kohli (15), Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (14) and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (14). The Indian skipper recently went past Rohit (12) on this list. Last year, SKY became the first Indian cricketer to slam over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43.

SKY owns these feats

As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY's average of 44-plus is only third Kohli (52.73) and Rizwan (49.07) among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. His strike rate of 170-plus is also the highest among batters with 1,000 or more T20I runs. His tally of three T20I tons is the joint-most for a non-opener. His highest score in the format reads 117.