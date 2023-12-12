SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Aiden Markram elects to field

By Parth Dhall 08:15 pm Dec 12, 202308:15 pm

The St. George's Park in Gqeberha will host the second T20I (Image source: X/@BCCI)

After the series opener got washed out, South Africa and India aim to clinch the second T20I and gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead a young Indian side, while SA lack several the services of Lungi Ngidi (injured), Kagiso Rabada (rested), and Anrich Nortje (injured). SA have won the toss and elected to field in Gqeberha.

A look at the two XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, and Tabraiz Shamsi. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar.

Venue, broadcast details, timing, and more

The St. George's Park in Gqeberha will host the second T20I on December 12 (8:30pm IST). The track here usually offers a balanced surface. Teams batting first and chasing have won four T20Is apiece here with 130 being the average first innings score. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and South Africa have locked horns in 24 T20Is as of now, with the former winning 13 of them and losing 10 (NR: 1). India have won nine out of their 13 T20Is in SA. While the Men in Blue have lost thrice, one match was abandoned. India won their last bilateral T20I series in SA in 2018, by a 2-1 margin.

World T20 2007; India's maiden T20 International

It is worth noting that India won the inaugural T20 World Cup edition in 2007, which was hosted by South Africa. A young Indian side under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni defeated Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg. They beat Australia in the semi-finals. Notably, India played their first-ever T20I in SA against the hosts in 2006. India won the game.

Here are the notable numbers

Miller and Quinton de Kock are the only two Proteas batters with over 300 runs against India in T20Is. The former has a strike rate of 161.96 in this regard. Meanwhile, Klaasen strikes at 166.66 against the Men in Blue in T20Is. India's Ishan strikes at 150.36 against the Proteas in T20Is. SKY averages 62.33 against SA in the format.