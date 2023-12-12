Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Presenting the four semi-finalists

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:51 pm Dec 12, 2023

Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu will look to reach the 2023 VIjay Hazare Trophy final

Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka have reached the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals. All four teams have shown impeccable consistency throughout the group stage followed by the knockouts, reaching this level. They will look to maintain this momentum and progress to the final. Karnataka are the only common team to reach the tournament's semi-finals in the last two seasons.

Haryana are on a winning spree

Haryana have been at their best in the tournament and are one of the prime contenders to lift the cup. They were unbeaten in the group stage, winning all seven clashes and progressed to the quarter-finals. Haryana defeated Bengal by four wickets in the quarter-final, courtesy of a four-fer from Yuzvendra Chahal and a century from Ankit Kumar.

Ever-consistent Tamil Nadu have a potent lineup

Haryana will be up against Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals. The Dinesh Karthik-led team have had a bumpy ride throughout the tournament. They won five out of six group-stage clashes and were tied at the top with Bengal. But as they defeated Bengal in the group stage, they automatically qualified for the quarter-final. Tamil Nadu outclassed Mumbai in the quarter-final by seven wickets.

Another unbeaten team in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Apart from Haryana, Rajasthan are also unbeaten in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won all their six group stage games, topping Group D. They hammered Kerala in the quarter-final, registering a 200-run victory. Mahipal Lomror hammered a century, while Aniket Choudhary claimed 4/26 to bundle out Kerala for only 67 runs after compiling a score of 267/8 in their 50 overs.

Karnataka are the primary contenders for the title

Karnataka finished second in the group stage, winning six out of seven matches. They were only behind in-form Haryana and their only defeat came against them. Led by Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka outplayed Vidarbha by bundling them out for 173 and eventually registered a seven-wicket victory. Vyshak Vijay Kumar scalped 4/44 before Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarth slammed their respective fifties during the run-chase.

A look at the key players

Varun Chakravarthy and Sai Kishore have scalped 17 and 16 wickets each for Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Vasuki Koushik is Karnataka's highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps. Haryana's Ankit has amassed 353 across eight matches at 50.42 (100s: 2). Rahul Chahar is Rajasthan's leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps. Agarwal has compiled 315 runs from eight matches while Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda has also amassed 300 runs.

Here's the VHT 2023 semi-final schedule

Haryana take on Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final on December 13, while Rajasthan will face Karnataka in the second semi-final a day later (December 14). Both matches will be played in Rajkot from 1:30 PM IST. The final is scheduled for December 16.