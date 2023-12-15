Brandon King slams 82* versus England, surpasses 1,000 T20I runs

By Rajdeep Saha 01:18 am Dec 15, 202301:18 am

King is the 3rd-fastest WI batter to 1,000 T20I runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

West Indies cricketer Brandon King hit a solid unbeaten 82 versus England in the second T20I in St George's, Grenada. Notably, King batted until the end, having faced 52 balls. His knock helped WI manage a score of 176/7 in 20 overs. WI were 54/4 at one stage before King and Rovman Powell added 80 runs. Here are the key stats.

King ticks the right boxes on a slow surface

On a slowish surface, WI were off to a decent start before England hit back and curbed the flow of runs by picking wickets. Once Powell came in and joined King, the duo showed a lot of character. Their crucial stand was the highlight of the West Indies innings. King showcased a lot of character and kept ticking the right boxes.

Career-best 82* versus England

King's 82* was laced with eight fours and five sixes. He struck at 157.69. He came into this contest with 999 runs and got to the mark of 1,000 in what was his 40th inning (42 matches). King struck his 8th fifty. Versus England, King has raced to 226 runs at 45.20. This was his second fifty versus England and a career-best score.

Breaking down his T20I numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 home T20Is, King now owns 501 runs at 38.53. He registered his fifth fifty at home, besides his best score. He also owns 368 runs away (home of opposition) and 212 runs at neutral venues.

Do you know?

King is now the third-fastest WI batter to record 1,000 T20I runs. King (40 innings) trails Chris Gayle (34 innings) and Evin Lewis (35 innings).

