Kuldeep Yadav claims his second five-wicket haul in T20Is: Stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Kuldeep Yadav claims his second five-wicket haul in T20Is: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:34 am Dec 15, 202312:34 am

Kuldeep took 5/17 versus SA (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India's premier left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a sensational five-wicket haul in the third and final T20I versus South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Kuldeep finished with 5/17 from 2.5 overs to register his second five-wicket haul in T20Is. India posted a mammoth 201/7 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav smashed his fourth century. In response, SA were folded for 95 with Kuldeep shining.

2/5

Kuldeep becomes the second Indian bowler with this record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep is now the second Indian bowler after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim two five-wicket hauls in T20Is. He is also the first Indian spinner to achieve the milestone. Notably, only four Indians have clocked fifers in T20Is. In 34 matches, Kuldeep now owns 58 scalps at 13.21. In 16 away (home of opposition) T20Is, Kuldeep owns 33 scalps at 11.45.

3/5

Best spell versus SA for India in T20Is

Kuldeep's 5/17 is now the best bowling spell in India versus South Africa T20Is. He is also the second Indian to claim a five-wicket haul versus the Proteas in T20Is after Bhuvneshwar (5/24). Both Kuldeep and Bhuvi have registered their fifers versus SA in Johannesburg. Kuldeep is the first spinner in IND-SA T20Is to take a four-fer or more.

4/5

Kuldeep shines with the ball

Kuldeep was introduced in the 10th over and despite being smashed for a six in the fifth ball, he took Donovan Ferreira's scalp next with a delivery that kept low and spun in. In his next over, Kuldeep dismissed Keshav Maharaj with a ball that skidded through. In his third over, he dismissed Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, and David Miller to complete his fifer.

5/5

A unique record on offer

As per Cricbuzz, Kuldeep now owns the best bowling returns on birthdays in men's T20Is. He broke the record of Wanindu Hasaranga - 4/9 (SL) vs IND, Colombo (RPS), 2021.