Will Rishabh Pant bolster Delhi Capitals XI in IPL 2024?

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Will Rishabh Pant bolster Delhi Capitals XI in IPL 2024?

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:48 pm Dec 12, 202301:48 pm

Rishabh Pant is all set to return to the field as DC's captain in IPL 2024 (Photo credit: X/@RishabhPant1)

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant may attain full fitness ahead of the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), as per ESPNCricinfo. Reports also suggest that the 26-year-old is all set to lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Recently, he was part of DC's preparatory camp in Kolkata mainly to discuss the upcoming player auction. Here are further details.

2/9

Why does this story matter?

Pant returning to the field will be a big boost for DC as he can be that middle-order dasher that they needed desperately. It is unclear if he can keep wickets immediately after returning or not, but even without his wicket-keeping, the 26-year-old is an asset. His captaincy and fearless approach on the field will certainly bolster the franchise.

3/9

Pant suffered a horrific accident

Pant has been out of action for almost a year now as he suffered a horrific car accident last year in December. He has been recovering from his critical injuries ever since and is gradually taking a step forward to play cricket again. He has shown exemplary tenacity and grit in his recuperation and is all set to return to the field soon.

4/9

David Warner led the Capitals last season

In Pant's absence, Australian veteran David Warner captained the Capitals last season. It was a forgettable season though, as they finished second last, winning only five out of 14 games. Warner tried his best, but the young DC unit lacked that motivation in crunch matches. They started poorly and took a lot of time to settle. Hopefully, Pant can change DC's fortunes in 2024.

5/9

Pant missed out on a lot of important events

The 26-year-old had to miss the entirety of IPL 2023 while also missing out on the World Test Championship final against Australia followed by the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Team India has missed him dearly, especially in the WTC final against the Aussies. It will be interesting to see if Pant gets fit ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

6/9

Sourav Ganguly revealed Pant's status

Last month, DC director Sourav Ganguly told to media that Pant will play in IPL 2024. "He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly said. "There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024) he'll get even better." "We are talking about the team. He's the captain so he is sharing his views."

7/9

Pant may only keep wickets on BCCI's allowance

Pant was a part of the DC preparatory camp in Kolkata where he went through a proper training regime under the expert supervision of head coach Ricky Ponting, Pravin Amre, and Ganguly. Over the past few months, the 26-year-old has given timely updates on his health. While he is close to full recovery, he may only keep wickets when he gets the BCCI's clearance.

8/9

A look at Pant's IPL numbers

Ever since making his debut in IPL 2016, Pant has always featured for Delhi. Overall, he has played in 98 IPL clashes, amassing 2,838 runs at an average of 34.61. The wicket-keeper dasher has hammered 15 fifties and a solitary ton in the competition. He also owns a commendable strike rate of 147.97. Pant is DC's highest run-getter in the tournament.

9/9

A look at Pant's credentials as captain

Pant has captained DC in 30 IPL matches while guiding them to 16 wins. DC has also suffered 13 defeats under his leadership, while one match ended in a tie. The Capitals reached the IPL playoffs in 2021 by topping the points table. They also finished fifth in 2022, missing out on the playoffs just by a whisker.